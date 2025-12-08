As the SEC Championship concluded this past weekend, teams are preparing for the postseason or next year. As the dust settles on the 2025 campaign, it is time for a final edition of the SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Georgia (-)

Georgia is coming off a massive victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game. It was a dominating performance by the Bulldogs. It started with a blocked punt, which would lead to a touchdown drive by Georgia. The next drive by Alabama ended in an interception, which would lead to another seven points for Georgia. Georgia did not allow points to the Tide until the fourth quarter, as they went on to win the game 28-7.

Georgia is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. They will play on January 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and await the winner of Tulane and Ole Miss.

2. Ole Miss (+1)

Ole Miss did not play this week, but did move up a spot in the Power Rankings. The first reason is that the only loss of the season for Ole Miss was to Georgia. I was also on the road and by just one score. Secondly, much of the staff that was expected to be gone with the Lane Kiffin departure seems to be coaching in the College Football Playoff. That should keep the offense moving, and with a quality defense, Ole Miss will be a threat in the playoffs.

The Rebels will host Tulane in the first round of the playoffs on December 20. If they win that game, it will set up a rematch with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

3. Texas A&M (-1)

The Aggies drop a spot, but are still playoff-bound and one of the top teams in the nation. Texas A&M finished ranked seventh in the CFP Rankings after an 11-1 season. They are the worst of the one-loss teams in the CFP rankings. They will host Miami on Saturday, December 20, in the first round of the playoffs. With a win, the Aggies will play against Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

4. Oklahoma (-)

Oklahoma stands pat at the No. 4 spot in the rankings. They will have a chance to move up in the rankings on Friday, December 19. The Sooners have a rematch against Alabama in the first round of the playoffs, this time at home in Norman, Oklahoma. With a win in the first round game, Oklahoma will face Indiana at the Rose Bowl.

5. Vanderbilt (+1)

Vanderbilt jumps up a spot as the top of the teams that missed the playoffs. Alabama made the playoffs, but with how they looked against Georgia, Vandy gets the bump. Vanderbilt's head coach, Clark Lea, has ripped the CFP for the Dores missing the playoffs. Vanderbilt will play on December 31 in Tampa, Florida, at the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa.

6. Alabama (-1)

Alabama's offense looked completely inept against Georgia in the SEC Championship. The team managed negative three yards on the ground, while having a total of just 209 yards of offense. Alabama lost 28-7, and it was the third loss of the season for the Crimson Tide. Regardless of the third loss, Alabama will be in the College Football Playoff. Alabama visits Oklahoma on December 19, and if they manage a win, will face Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

7. Texas (-)

Texas was one of the top teams to miss the CFP. The Longhorns are 9-3 on the season and will play one of the other top three-loss teams in the nation in their bowl game. Texas will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 against Michigan. This is the first non-playoff bowl game Texas has played in since the 2022 Alamo Bowl.

8. Missouri (-)

Missouri lost three of its last five games, all against top-ranked opponents. The Tigers finished the year 8-4 and will face Virginia in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 27. Missouri has won each of its last two bowl games.

9. Tennessee (-)

It was also an 8-4 season for Tennessee. They will be looking for a new defensive coordinator, as the Volunteers fired Tim Banks. The Vols were 92nd in scoring defense and 88th in total defense this past season. Tennessee will stay in-state for their bowl game, as they will head to Nashville on December 30th. The Volunteers will face off with Illinois in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl.

10. Florida (-)

Florida is looking forward to the 2026 season now. Jon Sumrall is working on filling out his staff for the 2026 campaign. Sumrall will not only be focused on his future at Florida, but also on the present at Tulane. He will coach in the first round of the College Football Playoffs on December 20th against Ole Miss.

11. South Carolina (-)

It was a 4-8 finish for the Gamecocks, as they also prepare for the offseason. South Carolina had a solid early signing period, and Shane Beamer has made some changes to the coaching staff. South Carolina will have hopes of moving up in the rankings in 2026, but it may be tough with the teams behind them.

12. Auburn (-)

Auburn is looking forward to the 2026 campaign under new head coach Alex Goelsh, who will be leaving USF before coaching the Cure Bowl against Old Dominion. The Tigers hope to be better against conference foes, as they were just 1-7 in conference play in 2025.

13. LSU (-)

The worst team to make a bowl game in the SEC is the LSU Tigers. They will be a completely new team next year, with transfers and a new coaching staff. Still, the current Tigers will get a chance to show off for new head coach Lane Kiffin. LSU will face Houston at the Kinder's Texas Bowl on December 27, with Kiffin in attendance, evaluating his new roster.

14. Mississippi State (-)

Mississippi State just made an interesting hire after their 5-7 season. The Bulldogs split with Coleman Hutzler, their defensive coordinator, after the season. Mississippi State is bringing back Zach Arnett. Arnett worked as the defensive coordinator from 2020-2022, before spending 2023 as the head coach of the Bulldogs following the passing of Mike Leach. He will now be back on the Bulldogs' sideline, once again as the defensive coordinator. He will look to turn around a defense that struggled in 2025.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky will look different in 2026. They finished the season 5-7 and moved on from Mark Stoops. Stoops is the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky football history, surpassing Bear Bryant. He went 72-80 in his time with Kentucky. Now, Will Stein looks to bring Kentucky back to a bowl game, which they have not done since 2023.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas finished as the worst team in the SEC, going 0-8 in conference play and 2-10 overall. Ryan Silverfield has already brought in some staffers from Memphis while also flipping some recruits. Arkansas has the potential to get out of the SEC basement in 2026, but it is going to take a solid offseason