Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green clapped back at Kenyon Martin's list of power forwards the retired forward says are better than the four-time champion. Martin responded to Green calling him an underacheiver by listing dozens of power forwards he says are/were better than Draymond.

Green responded to Martin's list on the Draymond Green Show.

“I didn’t actually hear all the names. I just read some of them because I don’t really watch what people say. I found it interesting that a lot of people say he didn’t put himself on the list,” Green said. “You know, some of those names that I read were just interesting. It made it come off a bit emotional. Nonetheless, shout out to all 50 of those guys for having a hell of an NBA career and doing what they did, putting their name in the bucket.

“I respect all of them; it’s all love, good for them. I can make people important and that’s a good skill. And that’s a high honor, that I’ll wear that hat with a lot of pride,” Green concluded.

Draymond Green doesn’t bash anyone on the list, or Kenyon Martin, just says some of the names were interesting and that the list came off emotional by Kenyon Martin. Some of the more borderline names that were mentioned by Kenyon Martin included Reggie Evans, Bo Outlaw, Popeye Jones, Tim Thomas, Nene Hilario, Al Harington, Otis Thorpe, David Lee, and Drew Gooden.

In only his third season, Martin helped lead the New Jersey Nets (before the move to Brooklyn) to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2003. He made his first and only All-Star appearance during the 2003-04 campaign.

Kenyon Martin claps back at Warriors' Draymond Green

While Warriors' Draymond Green has been short with the media these days, he had time for Kenyon Martin, whose take on Green included calling him a “fake tough guy” earlier this season. The back and forth led to Draymond minimizing Martin's impact in the NBA during his playing days.

Then, Martin dropped his list of power forwards he says are having or have had better NBA careers than Green.

Kenyon Martin names power forwards better than Draymond Green: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis

Dirk Nowitzki

Charles Barkley

Kevin Garnett

Tim Duncan

Dennis Rodman

Karl Malone

Chris Webber

Amar’e Stoudemire

Chris Bosh

Rasheed Wallace

Pau Gasol

Elton Brand

Antawn Jamison… pic.twitter.com/wQI7tHczc4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 22, 2025

It'll be interesting to see if things Martin will take things a step further in a potential response.