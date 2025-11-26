Texas (8-3) will likely fall short of the College Football Playoff even if it upsets Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown this Friday, as it currently sits at No. 16 in the latest rankings, but this program could still gain great satisfaction by potentially denying its rival a chance to compete for the SEC championship. The Longhorns will have a much better shot at playing the spoiler role if Anthony Hill Jr. is on the field. The star linebacker is listed questionable, via the Inside Texas X account.

Hill suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal in his hand during a 35-10 loss to Georgia and did not play in last weekend's 52-37 win versus Arkansas. He is a disruptive force who could be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Texas is itching to unleash him on Marcel Reed and the Aggies, but since the team's national title ambitions have seemingly been squashed, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the medical staff may want to exercise caution.

Article Continues Below

The 2024 All-American does not want to hurt his draft stock by possibly aggravating his hand injury. Though, he also does not want to end his college career by getting destroyed against Georgia. Hill would probably have an extremely bitter taste in his mouth if he was unable to battle Texas A&M in Austin.

The 6-foot-3 junior still has a few days to get himself ready to compete. He has four sacks, two interceptions, 37 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery this season.