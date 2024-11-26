Is this the end of the line for free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk?

Shattenkirk is still awaiting a new contract after playing the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, but he's not been able to find any takers for his services, and could elect to leave the game.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently stated that Shattenkirk had an interest in joining the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, via NHL Trade Rumors:

“I’ve heard that Shattenkirk would love to be a part of that Oilers team if there’s a spot for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Larry Brooks of The New York Post, Shattenkirk recently rejected a contract offer from an unnamed Canadian team, and suggested that he's more likely to hang up the skates.

“But Slap Shots has learned from a trusted source that the one-time Blueshirts No. 22 rejected an offer from a western Canadian team — Edmonton, Calgary or Vancouver — within the past two weeks,” Brooks wrote.

“Which makes it more likely than not that Shattenkirk will end his career after 952 games unless a perfect scenario arises,” he concluded.

If it's the end, it was a good NHL career for Kevin Shattenkirk

A draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, Shattenkirk was always known as a power-play specialist.

He's played in a total of 952 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Bruins, scoring 103 goals with 381 assists while adding another eight goals and 40 assists in 91 career postseason games.

In his only season with the Bruins, he scored six goals with 18 assists and helped the Bruins to a playoff spot. But he only played in six games during the postseason, which included a Boston series win over the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs before losing to the Florida Panthers.