Kevin Shattenkirk hasn't found a landing spot before the 2024-25 NHL season's training camps. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, which was special for him after he played college hockey with Boston University. It was a full-circle moment for Shattenkirk after a 16-year NHL career. It wouldn't have been surprising if Shattenkirk had retired after last season. However, he felt that his six-goal, 18-assist performance in 61 games means he can make one more run at a Stanley Cup.

A Stanley Cup victory in his final season wouldn't be the first for Shattenkirk, as he won one with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. He starred in the playoffs that season, recording three goals and ten assists on the run. He left the Lightning the following season after earning a three-year, $11.7 million deal from the Anaheim Ducks. Shattenkirk played the remainder of his contract with the Ducks but set out for a fresh start with the Bruins last season.

Kevin Shattenkirk wants a Stanley Cup with the Oilers

The hockey insider business can be funny sometimes, as certain people leak things to them, hoping they can get the ball rolling on contract talks. Elliotte Friedman mentioned in his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast episode that Shattenkirk would be open to signing with the Oilers. The Oilers signing Shattenkirk would make sense, as they need a steadying presence on the backend that they can rely on.

The Oilers were one game away from winning the Stanley Cup last season, but the Florida Panthers were able to outlast them in Game 7. Edmonton hopes to return and finish the job this season with a huge weight off their shoulders after signing Leon Draisaitl's extension. The salary cap is about to get much tighter for them, as Draisaitl's contract kicks in next season and McDavid will have a new one in 2026-27.

The Oilers will always have a chance to win with McDavid and Draisaitl on their roster, but the depth around them will be much less once the contracts begin. The salary cap will rise, but Draisaitl and McDavid's contracts are massive. The Oilers must put a contender forward this season with just $170,833 of space remaining.

Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard, Brett Kulak, Josh Brown, Ty Emberson, and Troy Stecher. Does this look like a defense core that puts the Oilers in the best chance to win this season? They lost Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci in the offseason, two integral pieces of the playoff run no matter how fans felt about their play sometimes. Shattenkirk may not be the player he was in St. Louis at the beginning of his career, but he is an improvement and has some added locker-room experience over some of these players.

The Maple Leafs need another defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs thought they had their defenseman situation handled on the first day of free agency. They signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but there was also a report that they reached a deal with Jani Hakanpaa. Shortly after the report, Steve Simmons revealed that Hakanpaa had an injury that could keep him out for this season or even end his career.

Everyone tried to shoot down Simmons' report, but it is weeks before training camp and the Hakanpaa signing still isn't official. Simmons may have been accurate with his prediction, which leaves the Maple Leafs searching for another defenseman. They currently have six defensemen projected on their roster: Morgan Rielly, Tanev, Ekman-Larsson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake McCabe, and Simon Benoit. Toronto also has Conor Timmins and Cade Webber ready to play minutes.

It wouldn't be ideal for the Maple Leafs to enter the season with this defense core, as they already have plenty of concerns with their defensive play and goaltending.

A return to the Blues for Kevin Shattenkirk?

Who says you can't go home? The St. Louis Blues acquired Shattenkirk from the Colorado Avalanche during the 2010-11 season, and Shattenkirk remained there until the 2016-17 trade deadline. Shattenkirk signed the biggest contract of his career in 2013 when he inked a four-year, $17 million extension.

Shattenkirk may not win his second Stanley Cup with the Blues this season, but they could require him after losing Torey Krug for the season due to injury. The Blues have plenty of defensemen without Krug, but Matthew Kessel, Scott Perunovich, and Philip Broberg are all unproven fringe players. Broberg won't leave the lineup after the massive offer sheet, but Shattenkirk could be a good depth option if the others falter.

A return to St. Louis may not make the most sense for Shattenkirk's goals, but if no other teams come calling, one last season in Missouri could make sense.