SMU made it loud and clear on Halloween weekend that Rhett Lashlee isn’t going anywhere. The Mustangs and their fourth-year head coach have agreed to a two-year extension that will vault him into the top 10 of the sport’s highest-paid coaches, per multiple reports. On3 Sports noted the deal is being finalized and credited Billy Embody for first reporting the top-10 salary range, which tracks with On3 chatter that SMU was moving to lock in its coach amid outside interest.

The raise is the latest bet SMU has made on a coach who’s delivered since the ACC jump. Lashlee guided SMU to the College Football Playoff last season and has the Mustangs positioned to matter again in November. CBS Sports and others have documented a steady climb under Lashlee, including back-to-back extensions in 2023 and 2024 that set the stage for this new deal. Lashlee's extension is about market reality as well as interest from other colleges, as if a coach keeps winning and sniffing the playoffs, the price goes up.

SMU owns a signature road win at Clemson this month, 35–24, behind Kevin Jennings’ 290 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Hudson went for 131 yards and a score, while Chris Johnson Jr. and Derrick McFall each found the end zone on the ground. Beating Clemson with balance, 429 total yards, only one turnover, is the kind of data point that convinces donors and administrators to push chips in.

There’s also a recruiting and optics play here. Locking in Lashlee gives SMU a clean message for portal season and early signing. It also cools down the rumor mill that had linked him to openings across the country in recent weeks. If anything, the extension underscores how aggressive SMU intends to be as an ACC program with legit ambitions.

SMU has momentum and a coach it believes can sustain it. Securing Rhett Lashlee at top-10 money is the kind of move you make when the field results and the recruiting board both say go. Pony Up, indeed.