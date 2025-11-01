Perhaps an underrated return belongs to Jusuf Nurkic of the Utah Jazz. The current backup center is one of many in Utah's rotation. One season ago, though, the Phoenix Suns traded Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets right before the 2024-25 trade deadline.

It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both parties. Still, the Bosnian center appreciated his time in Phoenix. When asked about his looming return, Nurkic noted something heartfelt, but rather interesting.

“I don’t think that’s a question for me,” Nurkic said earlier this week in Salt Lake City via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “I think it’s probably for (Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein) or a lot of people who are actually in charge.

“I loved (Suns team owner) Mat Ishbia for how he cared, loved my teammates, and my time there.”

He averaged 10.3 points and 10.6 rebounds across 101 games and 99 starts. Nurkic was effective, but a multitude of issues, ranging from playing time to inside the front office, led to an eventual departure.

Jusuf Nurkic and the Suns had a win-win scenario in the trade

In the NBA, some teams often use addition by subtraction. That could be said for Nurkic, but Phoenix's obtaining Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach this offseason proved to be the vision all along.

Now, the veteran big man is with a young and inexperienced team in the Jazz, with some budding pieces. For instance, Walker Kessler has shown major promise as a modern rim-protecting big man.

Not to mention, Lauri Markkanen has evolved into a potential superstar at his position. Lastly, sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski has grown, but all might be the beneficiary of Nurkic.

He understands being a pro, being a playmaker at his position, and how to build these guys up.

It might've been a rough exit in the Valley of the Sun, but it could be the best thing to happen to Nurkic. He's in a place where he's valued and where his talents will be utilized to a significant degree.