The New York Islanders have begun their fifth season at UBS Arena by ushering in a new era. As the number one overall pick, Matthew Schaefer continues to shine, the team and league announced a change that could impact the defenseman. Originally, the team was supposed to host an Olympic send-off event before the 2026 Milan games. Now, the Islanders will host the 2027 NHL All-Star Game at UBS Arena.

“Isles spokesman confirms to me that the Olympic sendoff event at UBS is being canceled. Believe [ESPN's Emily Kaplan] was first,” Islanders' NY Post reporter Ethan Sears posted.

The Islanders were originally supposed to host a traditional All-Star Game in February 2026. Then, that got changed to the Olympic send-off event, which was going to feature meet-and-greets and other unique opportunities. Now, players will go straight from the NHL schedule to Italy for the Olympics. Then, the best and brightest will hit Long Island in 2027.

The Islanders have not hosted the All-Star Game since 1983, months before the final of their four consecutive Stanley Cups. Wayne Gretzky won his first All-Star Game MVP with four goals at the Nassau Coliseum that year. In May, he returned to the Coliseum in the Stanley Cup Final.

Islanders coach Al Arbour led the Wales Conference side of the 1983 All-Star Game. New York legends Denis Potvin, Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy, and Dave Langevin were also there.

The Islanders could be sending multiple players to the 2027 All-Star Game, including Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Schaefer. Through just six games, he has made an incredible mark on the team with his incredible offensive touch and solid defensive play. Expectations were high as the number one overall pick in the draft, but Schaefer has exceeded them.

The Islanders are hoping to have some representation at the Olympics as well. Their only 4 Nations participant, Brock Nelson, is no longer on the team.