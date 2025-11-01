When it comes to the story of the 2025 World Series, Mookie Betts' struggles at the plate will be a big part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' narrative.

After turning in the worst regular season of his career in Dodgers Blue, Betts found some life down the stretch and early on in the playoffs, before his bat fell silent in the World Series once more, hitting just 3-of-23 through the first five games of the Fall Classic.

Moved to the four hole by manager Dave Roberts in order to get his three best hitters at the top of the lineup, fans openly wondered how Betts would handle his new role and if he could somehow get Los Angeles back in action.

Well, in the third inning of Game 6, Betts had his make-or-break moment, and make it he did, perfectly blasting a ball between third base and the shortstop with two outs and the bases loaded to make the game 3-0 and pad out LA's lead.

MOOKIE BETTS DRIVES IN 2 MORE RUNS FOR THE DODGERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/J1cmY6YX84 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025

After failing to record a run in any of the Dodgers' first five games of the series, including in Game 3, when he had eight chances at the plate, Betts recorded his first and second RBIs since Game 3 of the NLCS, when he took Aaron Ashby for a double to right field to score Shohei Ohtani. With Ohtani scoring on Betts' hit in Game 6 of the World Series, who knows, maybe that serendipity will be just what the doctor ordered to get the former MVP back on track as Los Angeles fights for one more game and a chance to win another World Series.