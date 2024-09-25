Kevin Shattenkirk is one of the few veteran defensemen who remain unsigned with National Hockey League training camps well underway — but the 35-year-old could have a new contract before opening night.

Shattenkirk's agent made it clear that his client still feels he has something to offer at the NHL level.

“Kevin is ready to play and patiently waiting for the right opportunity,” Jordan Neumann told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday. “There are several teams that we are keeping in regular contact with as their training camps unfold.”

The New Rochelle, New York native spent last season with the Boston Bruins on a one-year, $1.05 million deal. He chipped in six goals and 24 points in 61 games, adding another assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Before that, he spent three campaigns with the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks.

It's a bit surprising that the player remains without a contract; Shattenkirk is a great leader who has proven he can still put up points in a third-pairing role, and he's also no stranger to manning a powerplay.

LeBrun does believe that something will get done between the former first-round pick and one of the 32 clubs before opening night.

“This sounds like a situation where teams are evaluating whether a rookie is ready to make the jump or needs more time in the AHL,” said the insider in his latest NHL rumblings on Wednesday. “But I would imagine Shattenkirk will land somewhere on the cheap over the next few weeks.”

Potential landing spots for Kevin Shattenkirk

After a 16-year career, it wouldn't have been too surprising if Shattenkirk had decided to hang up the skates after the 2023-24 season. But after his 24-point regular-season with Boston, it looks like the veteran is trying to make at least one more run at a Stanley Cup this year.

He has already won one with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, and he was excellent for the Bolts in that effort. He managed 34 points in 70 games in the 2019-20 regular-season, but turned on his game in the playoffs, chipping in a very respectable 13 points in 25 games.

Although a reunion in Tampa is unlikely, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his 32 Thoughts podcast that Shattenkirk would be open to signing with the Edmonton Oilers, who are fresh off a run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. After losing Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci in the offseason — two integral pieces of the playoff run — a move to Western Canada could make sense.

Another option would be the Toronto Maple Leafs, especially as Jani Hakanpaa is dealing with an injury that could sideline him for the entire year.

A reunion with the St. Louis Blues could also make a lot of sense. Shattenkirk played nearly seven full seasons in Missouri, and with Torey Krug out for the year due to season-ending ankle surgery, they could use another steady blue liner on the back end.

Whether it's the Oilers, Leafs, Blues or a different team, it'll be interesting to see if any franchise will take a chance on the veteran ahead of the 2024-25 season.