With the March 8 NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams across the league are gearing up for the stretch run of the season by looking to swing deals to plug holes and improve their rosters. Arguably the hottest name on the market is Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, who is a virtual lock to be shipped to a new team.
Hanifin has no shortage of potential suitors, and according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams interested in acquiring the 27-year-old.
Hanifin is set to become a free agent after the season and as contract extension negotiations with the Flames continue to stall, it's within Calgary's best interest to move the star defenseman. Johnston suggests that Hanifin would prefer to be traded to a team in the United States, or rather end up with an American team long-term.
“Expect the Boston native to end up with a U.S.-based team since it’s believed his preference is to sign his next deal in his native country,” Johnston said. “Tampa Bay is among the teams believed to have interest.”
Hanifin is in the midst of arguably his best season yet as a pro. He's recorded a career-high 11 goals and tallied 24 assists without missing a game so far. He's averaging just shy of 24 minutes of ice time per game, also a career-high.
Acquiring Hanifin before Friday's deadline would give any contender a massive upgrade ahead of the final month of the regular season. The Lightning could use such a boost as they sit in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering action this week.
The Flames tried to change course and keep Noah Hanifin long-term, but it appears his days in Calgary are numbered. Whoever trades for him could be seen as the winner of the trade deadline.