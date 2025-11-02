Jason Eck and the New Mexico Lobos ended an important drought after taking down the UNLV Rebels 40-35 on Saturday night during Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Going into the matchup, New Mexico hasn't sniffed bowl eligibility this decade. The last time they did it was in 2016 when they finished with a 9-4 record, beating the UTSA Roadrunners 23-20 in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

They had a 5-3 record prior to the contest, knowing they needed one more win to secure bowl eligibility. Fortunately for them, they got it in a close victory on the road, getting praise from college football insider Bruce Feldman.

“New Mexico goes to UNLV and wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Jason Eck, the former Wisconsin O-lineman, was a terrific hire by the Lobos,” Feldman wrote.

How New Mexico played against UNLV

It was a huge win for Jason Eck and New Mexico to obtain, returning to bowl eligibility in what is now a successful year for the program. Beating the UNLV Rebels on the road is a big example of that.

New Mexico was offensively dominant in the first half, taking a 31-21 lead at halftime. Even though UNLV tried to fight back, the Lobos did just enough to fend off a rally and secure the crucial road victory.

Jack Layne didn't throw the ball a lot, but when he did, he torched UNLV in the air. He completed 17 passes out of 22 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

James Laubstein had a strong display leading the Lobos' run game, getting eight carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. D.J. McKinney followed with seven rushes for 20 yards and a score himself.

Three players made four or more catches throughout the contest. Keagan Johnson led the way with six receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown. Damon Bankston came next with five catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Dorian Thomas had four receptions for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Simon Mapa caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Lobos will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Colorado State Rams on Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. ET.