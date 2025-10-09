The Edmonton Oilers are seeking another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2026. With Connor McDavid under a new contract, they can focus entirely on the season ahead. The season began on Wednesday night as Edmonton took on MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames. And this game got quite heated, to say the least.

Both teams were evenly matched through three periods, so the game went to overtime. In the extra frame, it appeared as if Edmonton had a chance to win it. McDvid got the puck off a turnover, and only had one man to beat. Weegar didn't let him pass, and he was called for holding. The Flames star argued the penalty and was eventually ejected with a 1o-minute misconduct.

MacKenzie Weegar is called for a penalty in OT and shares his anger with the refs 😳 He also received a 10-minute misconduct pic.twitter.com/XkrJMxrswz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the end, Calgary got the last laugh. These two Albertian rivals went to a shootout, and even then, they were matched well until the end. It took eight rounds, but Nazem Kadri's backhanded effort was enough to get the win for the Flames.

MacKenzie Weegar is vital to Flames' blueline

The Flames traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in July 22. It was not a move the team necessarily wanted to make. But with Tkachuk refusing to sign long-term, Calgary didn't have a lot of choice in the matter.

Calgary received a package of three players and a first-round pick in return. One of these players was Weegar, who had emerged as an intriguing top-four blueliner for the Panthers. He was expected to continue being an effective defender in Calgary. So far, he's held up his end of the bargain.

Weegar is the second-pairing right-shot defenseman for the Flames. But he's maintained very impressive offensive production. He reached a career-high 20 goals in 2023-24. And he has recorded back-to-back 45+ point seasons. His 47 points in 2024-25 were third on the team, in fact, behind Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, who also came over in the Tkachuk trade.

The Flames picked up a big win, even with Weegar's ejection. It's a solid start to what the team hopes will be a successful season. Calgary hits the ice once again on Thursday night when it continues its road trip with a game against the Vancouver Canucks.