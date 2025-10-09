The Calgary Flames emerged 4-3 shootout winners in their season opener against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Dustin Wolf pulled off 32 saves on the night, seeing off the eight-round shootout as Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal to get the Flames their first win of the season.

Kasperi Kapanen hit the crossbar on the Oilers’ last attempt during the shootout. The Flames’ goaltender watched the puck swing past before kissing his crossbar and celebrating, per a video posted on X by Sportsnet.

Dustin Wolf shows a little bit of love to his crossbar before Nazem Kadri ends it in the shootout! 🔥 #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/JHYL5D8HJM — NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite allowing three early goals, Wolf settled in as the game progressed, helping Calgary kill a crucial late penalty and fending off Edmonton’s power play in the extra frame. The 24-year-old was calm under pressure as Mogan Frost and Nazem Kadri scored on the other end.

Rookie Matvei Gridin, making his NHL debut after an impressive training camp, scored his first career goal when his intended pass deflected off an Oilers player and into the net, sparking the Flames’ comeback. Connor Zary added a power-play goal by batting the puck out of mid-air, and Blake Coleman tied the game early in the third period after capitalizing on a puck-handling mistake by Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The Flames had won 6-5 in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks to start off the 2024-25 season as well.

“Honestly kind of reminiscent of last year’s first game. Just a little slow to get going, and then once we got our legs moving, played a little faster, got on the forecheck, you get a bounce on Griddy’s goal and get some life, and then I thought we played better as the game went on,” the Flames forward Blake Coleman said afterward, per FlamesNation.

Calgary will now take on the Canucks in the second of their back-to-back. However, fans will be hoping for a more straightforward outing.