Kenny Dillingham is rewarding his Arizona State Sun Devils squad much-needed rest after beating the Iowa State Cyclones 24-19 on Saturday.

Going into the matchup, Arizona State had a 5-3 record. They needed one more win to secure bowl eligibility, a feat they achieved twice in the 2020s (2021 and 2024). Last season marked the team's best campaign in the modern era, reaching the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Fortunately for the Sun Devils, they got the job done after taking down the Cyclones on the road. Dillingham reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Gabrialla Chernoff. He noted how the season has been emotional for the entire team, wanting them to take a long break in the bye week before gearing up for the next matchup.

“This has been an emotional season physically, mentally. These guys need to get away and come back ready for a three-game stretch where we can accomplish anything we want to accomplish,” Dillingham said.

How Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State performed vs. Iowa State

It's a great decision for Kenny Dillingham to make for Arizona State as they look to end the regular season strong after clinching bowl eligibility.

The matchup saw the Sun Devils and Cyclones exchange blows throughout the day. Arizona State only led 17-16 at halftime as they only scored one more touchdown that proved to give them all the distance they needed to win the road contest.

Jeff Sims dominated Iowa State's defense, not with his passing but with his run game. He completed 13 passes out of 24 attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown and an interception. In the run game, he attempted 29 of the team's 46 rushes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, leading his squad to victory.

Raleek Brown had a solid offensive display, having 16 rushes for 64 yards while catching two passes for eight yards. Chamon Metayer led the receiving unit with six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Moss came next with three catches for 52 yards, while Malik McClain caught two passes for 49 yards.

The Sun Devils will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 15.