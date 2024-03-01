The fluctuating Calgary Flames (29-25-5, 63 points) are presently riding a four-game winning streak and still in contention for the final wild card slot in the Western Conference. None of that momentum, however, is changing the front office's plans for the March 8 NHL trade deadline. But one of their players might.
With Chris Tanev being shipped out of Alberta on Wednesday, fans are eagerly waiting for fellow defenseman and expiring contract Noah Hanifin to be dealt in the next week. The Flames do not hold much leverage in potential negotiations, though.
“The Hanifin file has been a grind for the Flames, as Hanifin’s camp is more or less holding the trade process hostage, flexing his power as a pending free agent to sway interested suitors,” the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported.
Calgary general manager Craig Conroy finds himself in a tricky situation. The organization has essentially tipped its hand, with the rest of the league knowing that the Flames have no intention of re-signing the former All-Star this offseason. Hence, Hanifin's return value could be limited.
Flames could be at a potential stalemate with Noah Hanifin
Making matters worse is that the 27-year-old has a limited no-trade clause (can block a deal to eight specific teams) and can thereby pressure his current employer to send him to a preferred destination. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights could all be on the short list of acceptable suitors, per Seravalli.
“The problem for the Flames is that some (many?) of those teams do not have the assets Calgary wants to make a deal,” the NHL insider writes. “The net result may be a return the Flames feel isn’t commensurate with his value.”
Those who are engrossed in the NBA world will recognize the Noah Hanifin situation to be similar to that of Damian Lillard's. The longtime Portland Trail Blazers pillar wanted to be traded to the Miami Heat, but management opted to go with the Milwaukee Bucks' offer instead. Although athletes hold a degree of power, an organization can stand its ground if it so chooses.
The Flames don't have time on their side, however. Letting Hanifin walk for nothing in free agency would be a crushing blow that might only be softened if the squad snuck into the playoffs and won a series or two. Unfortunately, the most practical course of action might be to just swallow their pride and give into their player's demands.
Conroy and company have a challenging few days ahead of what is a pivotal NHL trade deadline for this franchise.