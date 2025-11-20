The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, fresh off of a dominant home win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles have been rolling all year, and although it hasn't always been pretty, Philadelphia currently sits with an 8-2 record as the season continues on.

Earlier this week, the Eagles got a scare when Cam Jurgens appeared on the injury report with a concussion after exiting the game against the Lions early.

However, on Thursday, the team got some positive news on that front.

“Cam Jurgens back practicing after being listed with a concussion on yesterdays practice report,” reported Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia on X, formerly Twitter.

Jurgens is a key member of what has been an elite Eagles offensive line unit for the last several years, and they'd certainly like to have him healthy and in uniform on Sunday against a Cowboys defensive front that improved itself at the trade deadline by acquiring Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets.

Overall, the Eagles have faced quite a bit of scrutiny this year for several things, including their apparent inability to maximize the talents of AJ Brown, as well as some puzzling fourth down decisions from head coach Nick Sirianni, including one late in the game on Sunday against Detroit.

Still, through it all, the Eagles have been finding ways to churn out wins, and their defense looks like the NFL's best unit, particularly after some of the trade deadline moves that Philadelphia made. If they are able to continue to stay relatively healthy, they will not be a team that anyone wants to face by the time the NFL playoffs roll around in two months.

In any case, the Eagles and Cowboys are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET from Dallas.