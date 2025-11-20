At 39, he wasn’t supposed to look like this. Evgeni Malkin is playing at a level that has surprised even the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it has pushed trade rumors and contract questions back into the spotlight. He leads the team in scoring. He’s creating chances on tired legs. And he’s beating Father Time in real time. This surge has reshaped how the Penguins view the months ahead and what the Evgeni Malkin story could still become.

There’s no rush inside the front office. Kyle Dubas made that clear before the season started. The Penguins will wait until the Olympic break to sit down with Malkin, hear how he feels, and map out the future without pressure. It’s the kind of timeline that respects his history. It also acknowledges the truth: players like Malkin don’t make decisions lightly, and the team won’t force one.

Penguins pause before the decision

Article Continues Below

Pierre LeBrun reported that the trade deadline doesn’t matter here. Evgeni Malkin won’t be traded by the Penguins unless he personally requests it, and no one expects that to happen. He’s locked in. He’s enjoying the season. And he’s giving the Penguins the kind of production that keeps them competitive on nights when they don’t have much else going.

The bigger question sits in the months ahead. Does he want one more year? Does he want the grind again? Evgeni Malkin hasn’t fed any trade rumors or contract speculation, and the team doesn’t expect a firm answer until the Olympic break meeting. His play will carry weight. His health will, too. But the final call will come from how he feels when the adrenaline fades and the season settles.

Fans can see the stakes rising. And if Evgeni Malkin keeps lifting this team, how could anyone rule out one more chapter with the Penguins?