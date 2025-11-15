The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Nashville Predators at the NHL Global Series on Friday afternoon. It's the first of two matchups in Stockholm, Sweden for these teams. Unfortunately, the Penguins did not pick up the win. But it's still a moment that future Hall of Fame defenseman Erik Karlsson will never forget.

Karlsson did not record a point in the overtime loss on Friday. Still, it was a close game that certainly left the fans in attendance entertained. Karlsson, a native of Sweden, wanted to get the win against the Predators. Despite the loss, it was an overall positive experience for the Penguins rearguard.

“It’s, obviously, very cool,” Karlsson said, via NHL.com. “I’ve been fortunate to play a few games in this arena and it’s a special feeling. A lot of big games have been played here for Sweden and otherwise, so you know it’s obviously a cool moment to have and to hear the Swedish national anthem as well is rare these days. So, I enjoy every moment I get to do it.”

The Penguins got he scoring started when Evgeni Malkin scored for the fourth time this year. The NHL's assist leader gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the second period. And it's a lead they would hold for most of the game.

However, Pittsburgh could not hold onto this lead. Filip Forsberg scored to tie the game late in the third. In overtime, it was Steven Stamkos who found the back of the net to give Nashville a 2-1 win. The Penguins and Predators play in Stockholm again on Sunday morning.