The Los Angeles Rams are arguably the best team in the NFL heading into Week 12. LA is 8-2 and on a five-game winning streak after securing a narrow win against Seattle in Week 11. Now the Rams have their sights set on another NFC contender in one of the biggest games on the Week 12 slate.

Los Angeles will host Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. The Buccaneers are barely hanging onto the lead in the NFC South after dropping to 6-4 during their two-game losing streak.

Tampa is a compromised team at this point in the 2025 season. They have suffered several important injuries on both sides of the ball, but primarily on offense. Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan are on injured reserve, and Chris Godwin has only suited up twice this season. Meanwhile, starting running back Bucky Irving has missed multiple weeks with a serious shoulder injury.

Can a wounded Buccaneers team get an upset win over the Rams? Or will Los Angeles continue steamrolling every team on their path to the playoffs?

Below we will explore three Rams bold predictions ahead of their epic Sunday Night Football showdown with the Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford strengthens MVP resume with dominant performance

Stafford is at the height of his powers during the 2025 season.

The veteran quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season and is taking down opponents left and right.

Stafford has 2,557 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions so far this season. His completion percentage is holding steady and he is on pace for one of the past quarterback ratings of his entire career.

Essentially, Stafford is playing the best ball of his career during his twilight years.

Any NFL defense should be afraid to play against Stafford and the Rams. But Tampa Bay should be especially worried.

The Buccaneers have allowed 241.6 passing yards per game so far this season. That is one of the worst in the NFL, along with poor coverage units like the Cowboys and Steelers.

I'm predicting that Stafford will have one of his best games of the season against Tampa Bay.

Let's say that Stafford throws for over 350 passing yards with at least three downs and no more than one interception. I will also predict that Stafford pulls off one of his patented no-look passes against the Buccaneers.

Puka Nacua has most receptions of the season on Sunday Night Football

If Stafford has a big game, that is great news for Puka Nacua.

The third-year receiver is Stafford's favorite target, and Stafford ALWAYS feeds his top dog.

Nacua is not on pace to match his epic rookie season, but he is thriving as the Rams' top receiver. He has 73 receptions for 850 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Remember, Tampa Bay has a compromised coverage unit. They could sell out to stop Nacua and likely give up a big game.

I believe that Nacua will be the main beneficiary of Stafford playing out of his mind.

I am predicting that Puka will haul in a whopping 15 receptions against the Buccaneers on SNF. That would top his 13 receptions against the Colts back in Week 4.

If Nacua does manage that many receptions, I'll also predict that he goes over 200 receiving yards and has at least one touchdown.

Rams defense holds Buccaneers below 100 rushing yards, win by a touchdown

Much like the Rams, the running game is incredibly important for the Buccaneers on offense.

Unfortunately, they have not looked like themselves in 2025. Tampa Bay's 110 rushing yards per game is barely outside the bottom 10 units in the league.

Of course, Bucky Irving's extended absence is likely one big reason for the lower rushing stats. The Buccaneers have also been dealing with a banged up offensive line.

Bucky has not played in several weeks and likely won't play on Sunday Night Football. That will put a lot of pressure on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to keep the running game operational.

Tucker played well last week against Buffalo, but I don't think he'll have another three-touchdown performance in Week 12.

Los Angeles does not have an elite defense, but stopping the run is something they do better than most. And it could end up turing this game in their favor.

I'm predicting that LA will hold Tampa to under 100 total rushing yards, stymying Tucker and White and forcing Baker Mayfield to put the game on his shoulders.

That strategy might work against a different team, but not a Rams squad led by Stafford.

Mayfield and the Bucs put up a valiant fight, but lose by one touchdown.