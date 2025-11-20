The San Francisco 49ers are miraculously 7-4 heading into Week 12. The 49ers owe QB Mac Jones a debt of gratitude as he kept them competitive when Brock Purdy was out of the lineup. If Jones heads for greener pastures this offseason, the 49ers will need to find a new backup for Purdy. And they should have plenty of options.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows suggested a few potential quarterbacks who could become the next reclamation projects in San Francisco.

“Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell has a lot of Jones-ian qualities, including good anticipation (and not much running ability),” Barrows wrote on Thursday. “The 49ers were sniffing around O’Connell before the 2023 draft. He’s still got one more year on his rookie contract, and the Raiders would have to release him for him to be available. But if they did, he’d make sense for San Francisco.”

Barrows also noted that San Fran took a long look at Zach Wilson during the pre-draft process in 2021.

“A bigger fish would be Zach Wilson, who was drafted one pick ahead of Trey Lance in 2021 and who’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. The 49ers took a long look at Wilson that year because they were shopping for quarterbacks. He’s currently in Miami under Mike McDaniel, which means he’s already familiar with the Shanahan system.”

The 49ers could also draft a rookie or pick an entirely unexpected player as their next project.

Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo reunions not in the cards for 49ers

Barrows also noted a few players who certainly do not seem like they'll be headed back to San Francisco.

He highlighted Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance as potential fits who likely won't return to the 49ers.

“Lance and former 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo also will be free agents, but, gee, I don’t see a reunion in the future,” Barrows concluded. “After the recent 49ers-Rams game, I watched Shanahan shake hands with Sean McVay and start heading toward the 49ers’ tunnel. His path took him directly in front of Garoppolo, and I wondered if they’d bro hug or at least shake hands or even acknowledge each other. They did not — it was like two ships passing in the night.”

49ers GM John Lynch has an excellent track record. Fans should feel confident in whoever he chooses to back up Purdy in 2026.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 12 matchup against the Panthers.