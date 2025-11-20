Ahead of the Houston Texans facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, there has been a lot of news swirling around pertaining to their running back room. It was reported earlier that Joe Mixon would miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason,” Rapoport reported on X. “Mixon likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season. Meanwhile, Houston moves forward with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.”

Mixon shot down those rumors in a response to Rapoport, saying, “Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?”

That has led everybody to be confused about what the truth is, but the Texans made an interesting move following the news, waiving Dameon Pierce to make room for Ajani Carter on the 53-man roster, according to Rapoport.

With the news that Mixon is out for the season, it wouldn't make much sense for the Texans to cut a running back, but at the same time, he hasn't produced much. They may need more cornerback depth at this point, which is why they made that move.

With Mixon out, Chubb and Marks have had to hold it down, and they've done what they can. The run game has not been the vocal point of the Texans' offense this season, as they've been trying to get things going in the air. If they're able to get more from their running backs, that could open up the pass game even more.

For now, it seems like Mixon is keeping the door open to a return with his message to Rapoport, but time will only tell.