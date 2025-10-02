The Anaheim Ducks are headed into the 2025-26 season with two core pieces under big new contracts. First, it was Mason McTavish, who ended a lengthy RFA standoff by signing a six-year deal worth $7 million per year. But on Thursday, a teammate blew that deal out of the water, becoming the highest-paid player in franchise history. Jackson LaCombe has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $9 million per year, per a team announcement.

Huge news in the Ducks locker room this morning#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/J3ZHOBGyO1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Another big deal: the Ducks are making Jackson LaCombe the highest-paid player in franchise history. An 8x$9M AAV extension for the talented young defenceman. Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, and Corey Perry had higher AAVs, but this is the most in total dollars,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

LaCombe was a second-round pick of the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft, joining the team as a full-time player in 2023-24. He made a big jump in his sophomore season, scoring 14 goals with 29 assists from the blue line in 75 games at 24 years old. Now, he becomes the first young defenseman to sign an extension with Anaheim in the Pat Verbeek era.

Article Continues Below

This deal comes a day after Luke Hughes signed a seven-year extension worth $9 million per season with the New Jersey Devils. They have comparable offensive numbers in their careers, and they will both be asked to take on bigger roles this season. For both the Ducks and Devils to get their young defenseman under contract before opening night is big for the teams and the fans.

The Ducks have a new coach, Joel Quenneville, behind the bench for 2025-26. Despite not making the postseason since 2017, they have a young core to build around. A tough Western Conference awaits them, but Anaheim could be the surprising team that steals a Wild Card spot.

The Ducks open their season on October 9 on the road against the Seattle Kraken. Their home opener is October 14 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.