Mason McTavish does still not have a new contract with the Anaheim Ducks, and there is uncertainty on where things will go as training camp begins. Though there are some rumors out about McTavish asking for a trade, those are not true, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“McTavish has not asked for a trade. He wants to remain in Anaheim. And there hasn’t yet been any real offer-sheet talk as far as I can tell. And the Ducks have ample room to match. But if this goes into October, I suppose one never knows,” LeBrun wrote.

Despite not being on the same page as the Ducks, McTavish is doing what he needs to do to stay in playing shape, which is why he is skating with another team at the moment, according to Elliotte Friedman.

“With training camp on-ice sessions beginning today, Mason McTavish is skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. The contract stalemate continues in Anaheim. It’s believed the Ducks prefer not to do a bridge, but no common ground yet,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If McTavish knew that the Ducks were willing to work something out with him, he likely wouldn't have gone to Ottawa. This means that both sides may be far apart when it comes to a deal, and nobody knows when things could get resolved.

McTavish would be going into his fifth season with the Ducks, and there may be a lot more expected of him this year with Trevor Zegras leaving in the offseason. Last season, McTavish had a career high in goals and assists, and had his highest average ice time of his career at 16:53 per game.

As of now, it looks like McTavish will stay ready, and he may be waiting for the Ducks to make the first move.