Aaron Rodgers vs. the Green Bay Packers is finally happening. For nearly two decades, Rodgers was the Packers. He led them to more than 10 playoff appearances, four MVP awards, and a Super Bowl title before his departure set the franchise on a new path. Now, in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, he faces his former team for the first time since leaving. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-2-1) on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium. This should be the emotional centerpiece of the NFL weekend.

Rodgers faces the team that defined his legacy

Rodgers has said all the right things leading up to this matchup. It seems like he holds no ‘animosity' toward his old team. That said, everyone knows this one means more. The Steelers are coming off a tough 33-31 loss to Joe Flacco and the Bengals. As such, Rodgers is eager to bounce back under the lights. On the other side, Jordan Love and the Packers haven’t lost in a month. They should ride a balanced attack and strong offensive rhythm into Pittsburgh. Green Bay’s defense, led by Jaire Alexander and Micah Parsons, remains dangerous. Still, this is Rodgers’ moment. This game is a chance to prove he’s still capable of greatness against the team that drafted him back in 2005.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Steelers and the Packers in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Steelers look to rebound as Rodgers meets his successor

The storylines write themselves. The padawan versus the master. The past versus the future. Jordan Love, once Rodgers’ backup, now leads the Packers into a stadium filled with fans who have adopted his predecessor. Green Bay has been efficient, not flashy, winning behind Josh Jacobs’ consistent running and Love’s improved accuracy. However, this road trip poses a major test. Pittsburgh’s defense is as physical as it comes, and TJ Watt remains the heartbeat of the unit.

The Steelers’ offense has flashed brilliance at times. That's particularly true when Rodgers finds rhythm with his tight ends, as he did against Cincinnati with four touchdown passes (two to Pat Freiermuth). The ground game, though, has lagged. Also, the offensive line will be under immense pressure to protect Rodgers from Green Bay’s edge rushers. Expect fireworks, drama, and plenty of emotion. That is just how Rodgers likes it.

Rodgers throws for over 300 yards and three touchdowns

If there was ever a game made for Rodgers, this is it. He’s facing the organization that shaped him, under primetime lights. Again, this is a chance to make a statement to everyone who doubted he still had elite play left in him. Rodgers’ Week 7 performance against the Bengals was strong, too. Recall that he completed 23-of-34 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay’s defense has been good but not impenetrable. They’ve struggled with deep coverage and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to pick them apart when forced into man-to-man situations. Expect Rodgers to exploit those matchups early. He should mix tempo and rhythm throws with deep shots to DK Metcalf. Rodgers should eclipse 300 passing yards and throw three touchdowns. He will deliver a vintage ‘discount double-check' night that sends Acrisure Stadium into a frenzy.

TJ Watt records multiple sacks against Green Bay

When Watt lines up across from an offensive line with question marks, chaos tends to follow. The Packers’ offensive line has struggled with consistency. That will be a problem when you’re facing one of the best defensive players on the planet. Note that Watt was limited to just half a sack last week against Cincinnati. Still, don’t expect him to stay quiet two weeks in a row.

Watt thrives in big moments and under the primetime spotlight. His ability to wreck games from either edge will be critical in forcing Love into hurried decisions. Look for Mike Tomlin to move Watt around, occasionally pairing him with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on stunts to collapse the pocket. Watt will record at least two sacks, force a fumble, and remind everyone that he’s still one of the game’s most disruptive forces.

DK Metcalf makes noise with 100+ receiving yards

It’s easy to forget amid the tight end touchdowns that Metcalf remains Rodgers’ most explosive weapon. Though he posted just 50 yards on three catches last week, the chemistry between him and Rodgers has been evident all season. Metcalf’s combination of size, strength, and speed will be a major problem for Green Bay’s corners.

Expect the Steelers to test Green Bay’s secondary early with back-shoulder fades and deep posts. Metcalf will break 100 yards receiving, with one of those catches going for a long touchdown that reminds Packers fans what Rodgers can do when paired with a true No. 1 receiver.

Packers spoil Rodgers’ sterling effort

Every great story needs a twist. As emotional as this night will be for Rodgers, the Packers have quietly become one of the NFC’s most balanced teams. Their offense doesn’t rely on heroics; it relies on precision and clock control. Love has matured, and the combination of Jacobs and Matthew Golden can grind down defenses.

Even with Rodgers’ brilliance, Pittsburgh’s defense can’t afford another slow start. The ground game has been inconsistent, too. If Green Bay’s pass rush, which of course, is led by Micah Parsons, finds success, it could force Rodgers into uncomfortable spots late. Yes, Rodgers dazzles. However, the Packers escape with a narrow 30-27 victory. They will be powered by a late field goal after a long Love-led drive.

Final thoughts

This Sunday night clash has everything. We will see emotion, history, and star power. For Aaron Rodgers, it’s more than just another regular-season game; it’s a chance to show the franchise that moved on from him that he’s still brilliant. Expect fireworks from both offenses and a few defensive highlights from Watt and Parsons. In the end, though, Green Bay’s balance and opportunistic defense might just spoil Rodgers' ‘revenge game.'

Of course, win or lose, Rodgers’ performance will remind everyone why he’s bound for Canton. This isn’t about bitterness; it’s about legacy.