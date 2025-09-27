Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks agreed to a brand new six-year contract extension less than two weeks before the start of the NHL season.

The new deal will pay McTavish $7 million per year until the 2030-2031 season, per SportsNet insider Elliotte Friedman. This comes after the restricted free agent and the Ducks had a contract impasse for the majority of the offseason. He remained diligent during extension talks, not asking for a trade and working hard to get it done prior to the start of the season.

The 23-year-old forward had 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games in the 2024-25 season, all of which are career highs for the three-year pro. He previously had 19 goals and 42 points in an injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign.

He gave the Ducks some of his best hockey down the stretch of the 2024-25 season, scoring eight goals and 21 points in the final 26 games of the campaign.

Article Continues Below

McTavish has 60 goals and 140 points in 229 games throughout his three-year NHL career.

As the third-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, he came into the league with many expecting him to become a cornerstone piece for the Ducks and now he has the contract to back that up.

Anaheim will begin its season on Thursday, Oct. 9, against the Seattle Kraken and will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. They finished 16 points out of a playoff spot last year, going 35-37-10.