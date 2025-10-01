Don't fret, New Jersey Devils fans, Luke Hughes will be with the team to start the regular season after finally agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Hughes and the Devils agreed to a seven-year, $63 million deal, six days before the NHL's opening night. While the team hasn't confirmed, it likely gives Hughes enough time to join his teammates and be ready for the club's first game against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 9.

The $9 million annual average is more than most expected for the youngest Hughes brother. Still, no number looks too astronomical after the record-breaking deal that Kirill Kaprizov signed on Tuesday. The truth is that the NHL and its finances are evolving, and massive deals are soon going to become the norm. While the salaries will never reach the heights of some of their fellow North American Big Four sports, it's starting to climb substantially.

Hughes is proof that holdouts still work in sports. Tom Fitzgerald and the Devils' front office wanted no part of this stretching into the regular season, and they might've spent a bit more than they wanted. However, with the growing salary cap, the Hughes deal won't look relatively as high in a few years, much like the Kaprizov deal.

Luke Hughes' deal could be a steal in a few years

The price will seem high this season, but even with the salary cap already having grown, it makes sense for a high-value offensive defenseman to get this deal. People will point to Luke now having a higher AAV than brother Jack as a reason why this contract is too high, but it's a system of the rising salary cap. If his brother had wanted a more lucrative contract, he should've signed a bridge deal and cashed in later.

People could also point out that Hughes is now making as much as teammate Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton is a proven offensive defenseman whom the Devils have been paying $9 million annually for the past four seasons. With both players now making the same amount and playing the same role, the deals start to feel redundant.

The difference is that New Jersey now has Hughes' number locked in for the next seven seasons. Hamilton will also see his full no-move clause evaporate this season, as it shifts to a modified no-trade clause. If Hughes proves that he is the new alpha on the Devils' blue line, New Jersey could move away from the injury-riddled Hamilton and essentially get an upgrade for the same price.

If Hughes meets his true potential and starts quarterbacking the talent-stacked first powerplay unit, teams would do anything to have him at this number. With Luke's brother Quinn Hughes and Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar being due for an extension on July 1, those offensively talented defensemen will surely fetch a much greater number than $9 million annually. While Luke Hughes isn't in the same ballpark as those defensemen yet, there's a chance he gets close to there in a few seasons.

Are the Devils playing the long game?

Speaking of Quinn Hughes, there have been discussions about the three brothers potentially joining an NHL team. With Jack and Luke locked in long-term and Quinn's contract ending after the 2026-27 season, it makes sense that the only place they could fulfill that prophecy is now by playing together in Newark.

Is Quinn joining the Devils in the best interest of Luke? In his quest to become the alpha of New Jersey's blueline, he'd immediately slide down the lineup with the arrival of his brother. While that likely wouldn't bother him if it meant playing with his two brothers, the dynamic is something to consider.

Final grades and thoughts

The argument for why this is an excellent deal for Luke Hughes is the same as it has been all summer. Why wouldn't you take a long-term contract to play hockey with your brother and make a lot of money? Adding Quinn in a few years and receiving more money than most expected is just a bonus.

Luke Hughes grade: A

The Devils took some chances here. Hughes has some injury concerns, is an offensive defenseman who has some deficiencies in the defensive zone, and they already have an offensive alpha in Hamilton. It was a no-brainer to re-sign him, but some fans might've preferred a shorter deal, especially after seeing the average annual value.

New Jersey hopes that Hughes will find his stride and become the defenseman he was always projected to be, providing them with at least some value from this deal. With the rising salary cap and his superstar bloodline, it isn't the worst risk to take.

New Jersey Devils grade: A-