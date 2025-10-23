Injuries have taken so much away from Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid. His career in the NBA can be defined by his greatness when he's healthy and the achievements he would have added to his shiny basketball resume if it weren't for the injuries he's dealt with.

During the 76ers' 2025-26 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics on the road at TD Garden, Embiid did not look remotely close to his top form.

Although he started in the game, he only had four points while going just 1-for-9 from the floor. On a minute restriction, Embiid only played 20 minutes, but even Jabari Walker, who came off the bench and played nearly as many minutes as the former NBA Most Valuable Player, had six points on four attempts from the field.

With Embiid having a rough night, fans shared all sorts of reactions to the center's performance.

“Nick nurse got some balls benching him for the finish. Turned out to be the reason they won hes clearly not healthy,” a fan said.

“Looked so slow and gave 0 effort. Sixers look so much better with him on the bench. And this is coming from a huge Embiid fan,” another chimed in.

“He clearly should not be out there rn, I respect him trying to give it a go but man at some point you’re a detriment to your team and your own body,” one commenter wrote.

From a different commenter: “Genuinely sad man even haters have to admit”

“Joel Embiid needs to retire and save his body before it’s too late,” another social media user shared.

Nevertheless, the 76ers got away with a 117-116 victory over Boston, thanks in large part to their excellent backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who erupted for 40 and 34 points, respectively.

Up ahead for the Sixers is a home game this coming Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.