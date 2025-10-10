The Anaheim Ducks didn't have the most ideal start to their season with a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, but 2024 first-round pick Beckett Sennecke will have something to remember it by as he scored his first goal in his debut. It's an excellent sign for the Ducks that their rookie is already making an impact, as the perpetual rebuilders finally look to take the next step.

Sennecke had some friends and family in attendance to see his first game in Seattle, and one reaction had everyone talking. The broadcast showed his mom's emotional response to the goal, which was a culmination of a lifetime of work for her and her son.

"I could have probably told you my mom was gonna react that way, but that's pretty special." Beckett Sennecke watches his mom's emotional reaction to him scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game earlier tonight. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/PnbRQL3NTW — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's always an emotional moment to see a family watching their son score his first goal. Hockey moms are always the proudest, as they often drove their kids to 6 AM practices and road trips that spanned hours and hundreds of miles/kilometers. It isn't easy for kids to chase a hockey dream when fewer rinks are accessible and competitive hockey is sometimes unavailable in their small town. Realizing the NHL dream requires everyone in the family to buy in and help reach the goal.

Sennecke will find great success this season if he continues to play with newly signed Mason McTavish. McTavish was a catalyst for Sennecke's first goal, powering through some pressure from the defense and finding him on the backdoor for an easy tap-in. It was an example of why Joel Quenneville and the Ducks' front office believe that Sennecke is ready for the opportunity, just a year removed from his draft.

Sennecke has the size and skill to last in the NHL. He adds even more meat to the Ducks' forward group that already includes Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider, and McTavish. After trading Trevor Zegras in the offseason to open a spot for Beckett Sennecke, it's clear that Quenneville wants his team to be more physical and tougher to play against, instead of the skill-based path they were heading down with Zegras.