The Buffalo Sabres and New York Jets are in the same boat. That is not a boat you ever want to be in. Neither team has made the playoffs in 14 seasons, a streak that is wearing on Buffalo. At the NHLPA Media Tour, Sabres forward Jiri Kulich set a personal expectation to score a lot of goals to help break the streak. The 21-year-old spoke with The Athletic's Michael Russo about that goal.

“I think I can be the goal scorer,” Kulich said, per Russo. “You know, I never played defense before I came here to the U.S., so I really had a tough two years in Rochester to figure out how to defend. I think I’m doing a pretty good job. But I could see myself as a two-way center, goal scorer.”

Kulich was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft, 28th overall, by the Sabres. In his rookie year, he played 62 games and scored 15 goals. But the more concerning stat for the center was his lack of assists, only nine. Without many wingers to pass to, it makes sense that his point total was low as a rookie. Kulich is saying he will make up for the deficiency in goals.

Article Continues Below

Kulich did score with the Sabres' AHL affiliate in Rochester. He scored 51 goals in 119 games before the 2024 season in Rochester while learning how to play defense at a pro level. Now that he is acclimated to the speed of the NHL level, the goal totals could soar this year for Kulich.

The Sabres traded JJ Peterka this offseason, who scored 27 goals and 68 points last season. Someone has to pick up that slack offensively, and Kulich is a candidate to do that. Other youngsters, Zach Benson and Jack Quinn, are also candidates to make the leap and put Buffalo in the playoffs.