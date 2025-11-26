When news broke that Joe Burrow would almost certainly start at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, it energized fans in Ohio excited about the prospects of a late-season run.

Now granted, at 3-8, the Bengals have dug themselves a pretty deep hole, but considering the Baltimore Ravens lead the division at 6-5, and the two teams face off in Week 13, Cincinnati has a chance to seriously recover ground and make a run with their fearless leader back on the field.

And yet, while the idea of starting Burrow over Joe Flacco is widely considered an upgrade for the Bengals, not everyone holds that opinion. No, rookie Ravens edge rusher Mike Green is actually looking forward to facing Burrow, too, as he told Carita Parks on Wednesday.

“Yeah, we keep the momentum going by keeping the momentum going, honestly,” Green noted. “And we know they're gonna be excited, they got their quarterback coming back. And I feel like we might be a little bit more excited about it. We know how talented the player he is. We know the capability that that team has. But I think we're very confident in ourselves. And we know what type of team we are. So it's gonna be a good game.”

Now, is Green excited to see Burrow on the other side of the line of scrimmage because he's returning from turf toe, which could limit his mobility and make him a more of a stationary target behind the Bengals' suspect offensive line? Or simply because a win over Burrow would help to galvanize the Ravens and boost their confidence heading into December? While it's hard to say, all things considered, it might just be a little bit of both.