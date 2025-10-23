The Buffalo Sabres are taking on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Detroit scored the first goal of the contest, but veteran Jason Zucker brought his team level in the second period. The second period ended in a deadlock. And unfortunately, Zucker was not on the bench to begin the third period.

Now we are learning the reason why the veteran wasn't on the bench. The Sabres have ruled Zucker out with an upper-body injury, the team announced. This news comes after Zucker collided with former teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker during the second period. He immediately went to the locker room following the collision.

Jason Zucker went straight to the locker room in some discomfort pic.twitter.com/WZOW83mMhi — The Sabre Report (@TheSabreReport) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Losing Zucker for an extended period of time would be a big blow. The veteran forward leads the Sabres with four goals, including his goal on Wednesday. This brings him to five points through Buffalo's first seven games this season.

The Sabres lost their first three games this season, and appeared quite rudderless. However, they snapped off an 8-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators and a 3-0 shutout of the Florida Panthers. A loss in their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens brought them back to Earth a bit.

The Sabres hit the ground running in the third period. Buffalo scored on the power play thanks to Jack Quinn, who scored his third point of the night. Later, Josh Doan scored to give the Sabres a 4-2 lead.

Buffalo has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last 14 seasons. It's one of the longest postseason droughts in league history. And it's the longest active postseason drought in American sports.

The Sabres put in a good effort against the Red Wings. Now, their focus turns to Zucker and his health. Hopefully, he can return to the ice sooner rather than later with no complications from this injury.