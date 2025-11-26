The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for a pivotal NBA Cup showdown Tuesday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and head coach Ty Lue made one thing clear — slowing down Luka Doncic starts with discipline. As the Lakers continue to surge behind their MVP-caliber guard, Lue detailed his team’s main defensive focus heading into tonight’s matchup.

Longtime NBA reporter Mark Medina shared Lue’s plan on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing the coach’s straightforward approach to slowing down the Lakers’ offensive centerpiece.

“Keep him off the free-throw line.”

Clippers coach Ty Lue on main priority on Luka Doncic: "Keep him off the free-throw line." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 26, 2025

The 48-year-old coach’s comment wasn’t just routine talk — it was a data-driven reflection of what makes Doncic so tough to guard. The Lakers star leads the NBA in scoring at 34.5 points per game and averages 12.5 free-throw attempts per night. Los Angeles ranks second in the league in total free-throw attempts, powered by the Slovenian superstar's ability to draw contact and control the game’s tempo.

That presents a major challenge for the Clippers, who have struggled to find any rhythm this season. At 5-12, they sit 13th in the Western Conference, ranking 26th in offensive efficiency and 24th on defense. Bradley Beal remains sidelined with a hip fracture, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a knee sprain, and while Kawhi Leonard recently returned from his own knee injury, he’s still working his way back into form.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter Tuesday’s matchup at 12-4, riding a four-game winning streak with LeBron James back in the lineup. Both teams are undefeated in NBA Cup group play, making tonight’s rivalry game a pivotal test for postseason positioning in the tournament.

For Lue and the Clippers, the formula is simple — stay physical without fouling, keep Leonard out of early foul trouble, and force Doncic to score over contests rather than living at the line. Against a player who thrives on efficiency and control, discipline may be their only real chance at an upset.