The Buffalo Sabres are still searching for their first win of the 2025-26 season. It's been a bit of a rough stretch for Buffalo so far. But they are trying to close out a win on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, they will be without a key depth forward for the remainder of the contest.

Justin Danforth has suffered a lower-body injury during the game against Ottawa. It's currently unclear when he suffered this injury. However, the injury was significant enough for the team to rule him out for the remainder of the game, as announced on social media.

The Sabres and Senators are engaged in quite the chaotic affair. Buffalo opened the scoring in the first period before the Senators claimed a 2-1 lead in the second period. However, Buffalo came alive in the second, scoring four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead into the third period.

However, Ottawa was not willing to go quietly into the night. Shane Pinto and Lars Eller scored within the first two minutes of the third period to make it a one-goal game. Unfortunately, the Senators could not keep the Sabres at bay. Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn each scored their second of the night to make it 7-4.

Danforth did not score a point in this game. In fact, he only saw a little more than six minutes of ice time before his injury announcement. Still, the Sabres believe he is a key part of their forward depth. They signed him to a two-year contract worth nearly $2 million per season this summer to improve their bottom-six.

The Sabres certainly hope Danforth contributes positively to their team this season. Hopefully, he is back on the ice sooner rather than later with no complications. Fans should monitor postgame reports for any update on the veteran forward.