The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. In the game, Michael Kesselring made his debut with the Sabres after missing the start of the season with an injury.

The team will now have another player returning from injury as Jordan Greenway is expected to make his season debut on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

“It's a long process, pumped to get out there and be back with the guys,” Greenway said about returning to the lineup, according to NHL.com.

The forward missed the first 10 games of the season. He was working his way back from surgery on a middle-body injury. It was an ailment that limited him to just 34 contests during the 2024-25 campaign.

Greenway was the No. 50 overall pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was traded at the 2023 NHL trade deadline to the Sabres in exchange for draft picks. He scored four goals in 17 games with the club that year. In his first full season with the franchise, the American found the back of the net 10 times while adding 18 helpers.

Still, injuries derailed 2024-25 for him. Greenway played in just 34 games, lighting the lamp three times while adding five assists.

He is expected to join Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn on the third line as the center when he returns from injury. Zucker and Quinn have already had a successful start to this new season. Zucker has beaten the goaltender four times while adding two assists. Meanwhile, Quinn has chipped in three goals with three helpers. Greenway will be hopeful that he can continue that success as he rejoins the team.

The Sabres have dealt with plenty of early-season injuries. Kesselring and Greenway have both missed time, as has top goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Meanwhile, Josh Norris will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Sabres are 4-4-2 on the season. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night for an all-Atlantic Division clash between Buffalo and Boston.