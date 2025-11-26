The fantasy football postseason is rapidly approaching. With no teams on bye in Week 13, managers face a full slate of decisions and zero excuses. Wide receiver remains the most volatile position in fantasy football, of course. It can deliver league-winning explosions or lineup-crippling duds. This week’s matchups provide both opportunity and danger. Elite WR1s, emerging breakouts, and high-target role players converge in a crucial weekend. Whether you’re clawing for a playoff spot or protecting prime seeding, your WR start/sit calls could be the difference between moving on and missing out.

Below are the wideouts you should trust and the ones you should avoid as Week 13 kicks off.

Start ’Em

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in the middle of a historic eruption. The Seahawks’ breakout star posted 167 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in Seattle’s win over Tennessee. He continues to pace the league in receiving and is now chasing Calvin Johnson’s single-season yardage record. That's a staggering feat for a wideout in just his second full year as a starter. Against a struggling Minnesota secondary, JSN is as close to a must-start as fantasy football offers in Week 13. Managers should treat him as a top-three option until further notice.

Rashee Rice, KC (@ DAL)

Rice’s Week 12 reminded everyone exactly why he’s Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted receiver. In Week 12, he set season highs in targets and receiving yards. He just dominated the Colts’ secondary with 12 targets, eight receptions, and 141 yards. Note, though, that Rice was listed as a limited participant on Kansas City’s practice report earlier this week. Still, Rice should be active for the Thanksgiving showdown with Dallas. As the unquestioned WR1 in the Chiefs’ offense and a target hog in critical situations, Rice is a no-brainer start. If his volume remains near double digits, his ceiling is as high as anyone’s this week.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN (@ BAL)

Chase has undergone a turbulent couple of weeks. That included a one-game suspension in Week 12 and a dud against the Steelers. Now, Chase is set up for a major rebound. He’ll return in Week 13 with Joe Burrow expected to be back under center. Cincinnati’s offense historically skyrockets when Burrow is healthy. Chase saw 10 targets in Week 11 despite the struggles. That proves that his volume is bulletproof even in bad matchups. A divisional battle with Baltimore is never a cakewalk, of course. That said, Chase’s floor remains high and his ceiling is matchup-breaking.

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ CAR)

Nacua once again led the Rams in receiving in Week 12. He posted 97 yards on seven catches in a game where Los Angeles barely needed to throw in the second half. Keep in mind that Matthew Stafford is playing some of his sharpest football of the season. Also, Davante Adams is drawing heavy defensive attention. As such, Nacua continues to thrive as one of the league’s most consistent possession receivers. Carolina does not present an intimidating secondary as well. With that, Nacua should again deliver a high-volume, high-efficiency WR1/WR2 performance.

Other Starts: Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB); CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. KC)

Sit ’Em

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CIN)

On paper, Flowers’ Week 12 stat line looks solid. The underlying trend, though, is concerning. Flowers has just one touchdown all season and has repeatedly posted middling yardage totals. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s passing game has sputtered. Lamar Jackson’s recent struggles directly cap Flowers’ upside. Also, Cincinnati’s defense has been particularly stingy against perimeter receivers. In Week 13, Flowers slides into volatile WR3 territory.

Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. ARI)

Egbuka was inefficient and underwhelming in Week 12. He caught just three of eight targets for 32 yards. With Baker Mayfield nursing a shoulder injury, the Buccaneers’ passing offense could become far more limited. Even if Mayfield plays, his arm strength may be compromised. Against an aggressive Cardinals pass rush, Egbuka is too unreliable to trust in Week 13 lineups.

Deebo Samuel, WAS (vs. DEN)

Samuel caught seven of eight targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in their Week 11 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He also added three rushing yards on his lone carry. He has now scored in back-to-back games. Samuel entered the Commanders’ Week 12 bye with a season line of 53 catches for 470 yards and five receiving touchdowns. On the flip side, he has been a wildly inconsistent performer for the Commanders. That makes him a worthy sit in Week 13.

Other Sits: DJ Moore, CHI (@ PHI); Jauan Jennings, SF (@ CLE)

Final thoughts

Week 13 is as high-stakes as it gets. All 32 teams will play, and the playoff margins are razor-thin. As such, wide receiver selections must blend opportunity, volume, and matchup awareness. Players like JSN, Rice, Nacua, and Chase offer league-winning ceilings.They have high-usage roles in explosive offenses. Meanwhile, receivers tied to struggling quarterbacks, inconsistent schemes, or injury uncertainty present unnecessary risk at the worst possible time.

Lean on your studs, trust the analytics, and don’t get cute in a must-win week. Your postseason depends on making the right call.