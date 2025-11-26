LOS ANGELES – During the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 135-118 NBA Cup win against the LA Clippers, things got a little heated between Luka Doncic and Kris Dunn. Amid the initial confrontation, Jaxson Hayes came to the defense of Doncic, earning the Lakers’ big man a technical foul. Following the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick explained the togetherness the team has that makes each player want to stand up for their teammates.

“We highlight that stuff to our guys all the time, whether it’s celebrating the guy making a shot; we had a great clip from Milwaukee, Nick Smith makes a three and Maxi [Kleber] is celebrating on the court,” Redick said. “Our bench celebrations, a guy falls down. . .multiple guys running over to pick guys up. We’re not saying you have to do that, those are not requirements. But typically, guys show their cards, show their hands whether they like each other or not. Tonight as another example of that.”

The incident began when Luka Doncic was knocked to the floor jockeying for a rebound with Kris Dunn. Doncic came over and let Dunn know about it, and Dunn responded by slamming the ball in Doncic’s chest. That’s when Jaxson Hayes rushed over and gave Dunn a shove.

In the aftermath of the review, Hayes was given a single technical foul due to his shove. Dunn was given two technical fouls, the first stemming from him slamming the ball on Doncic, and the second coming when he shoved Hayes back. He was promptly ejected.

Article Continues Below

For Hayes, it was simply a case of letting his teammate know that he had his back.

“I just didn’t like the way he shoved Luka,” Hayes said. “I feel a lot of camaraderie with this team. I feel like we’re all very together and we’re all really close. We all want to protect each other.”

With the win, the Lakers clinched the top spot in the West Group B of the NBA Cup, and a spot in the quarterfinals which begin Dec. 9. The Lakers still have one more NBA Cup game remaining in group play on Friday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.