Cam Skattebo hasn't been with the New York Giants for long, but he's already a beloved player by fans. Skattebo is an electric player on the field, but his loud yet authentic personality has endeared him to fans. It also helped that Skattebo was a productive running back once he was given the reins to the Giants offense.

After he went down with a gruesome leg injury, Skattebo has dedicated his attention to live streaming. There, the Giants running back continues to unabashedly be himself. Skattebo continues to make himself a New York darling. During one of his livestreams, the rookie running back professed his desire to be a Giants lifer.

“That's the goal,” Skattebo said when asked about whether he's going to be a Giant for life. “The city loves me, bro. I love the city. I have Jaxson Dart as my quarterback.”

Even as his stream partner tried to urge him to consider the Houston Texans, Skattebo remained true to his desire to stay a Giant. He did acknowledge that being traded away from New York would suck, but that if he could help it, he'd stay with the team that drafted him.

A fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Skattebo was already a sleeper favorite by fans. His hard-nosed running style, similar to the running backs of old, became one of his defining traits. That, along with his infectious energy, earned the Giants running back a lot of fans.

Skattebo got a chance to shine after RB1 Devin Singletary suffered an injury. Skattebo played in eight games and started his last five games. In that short period, the Giants running back acquired 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging a solid 4.1 yards per carry. However, a brutal knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles ended his electric rookie season prematurely.