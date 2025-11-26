The Los Angeles Lakers continue to roll, and Tuesday night’s 135-118 win over the LA Clippers delivered another highlight fans are still replaying, a pass from LeBron James so absurd that many online insisted it had to be edited, simulated, or generated by AI.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Lakers beginning to pull away, James threaded a no-look pass between many bodies to Austin Reaves in the paint, a pass that seemed to defy spacing, geometry, and defensive positioning. Reaves caught it perfectly in rhythm and made the basket, turning Crypto.com Arena into a roar of disbelief.

On social media, the reactions were instant. Some called it “Matrix-level vision.” Others joked that James (at age 40) must have access to some kind of futuristic AR map only he can see. One viral reply summed it up:

“If I saw this in NBA2K, I would turn sliders down.”

The pass wasn’t just flashy; it symbolized a Lakers team currently operating at its highest level of the season. Los Angeles improved to 130-4, extending their winning streak to five and completing a dominant stretch in NBA Cup play.

Luka Dončić once again stole the scoring spotlight with 43 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds, including 32 in the first half, while nearly securing another 40-point triple-double. But James, now in his unprecedented 23rd season, reminded everyone that his playmaking genius remains unmatched.

Reaves, who finished with 31 points and nine rebounds, smiled when asked about the pass.

The win also showcased the Lakers’ growing chemistry, with Dončić, Reaves, and James forming one of the league’s most dynamic offensive cores. Tensions rose late when Clippers guard Kris Dunn was ejected after shoving Dončić, but the Lakers stayed composed and closed the game in control.

For now, the ridiculous highlight stands as another reminder: LeBron James may be nearing 40, but his basketball IQ and impossible passing vision remain untouchable. And sometimes, real-life greatness looks stranger than anything AI could script.