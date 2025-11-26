During her hiatus in 2024, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch landed a marquee role in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series as a Bridge officer.

Now, a first look at her character has been revealed, thanks to Collider. Lynch has short hair with blue highlights and is wearing a yellow uniform.

Landing this role means a lot to Lynch, who grew up a fan of Star Trek. It was one of the few shows that she got on cable growing up.

“I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background,” Lynch told Collider. “I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that.”

Lynch took to X, formerly Twitter, to share Collider's article. However, she did have a “small correction” for the outlet: she claims to be the “biggest” star in WWE.

“Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history,” she wrote. “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of WWE’s biggest stars, I’M THE BIGGEST!”

Who is WWE's Becky Lynch playing in the Star Trek show?

Lynch will play a Bridge officer in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. The extent of her role is unknown, but she will be in at least one episode.

This is not her only upcoming TV project. She will also star in a series called Movers for FX. The network recently greenlit a pilot of the show.

In recent years, Lynch has been dipping her toe into acting more. Earlier in 2025, she appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 as Flex. Another professional wrestler, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), also appeared in it.

She is coming off a loss to Maxine Dupri, ending her 163-day reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lynch previously beat Lyra Valkyria to win the title.