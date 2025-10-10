The Chicago Blackhawks have high hopes of turning around preseason prognostications and putting a winning team on the ice in the 2025-26 season. While most observers believe that the Blackhawks are likely to finish out of the playoffs and could finish near the bottom of the league, they have a number of talented young players who are capable of producing highlight-film plays that could give this team a chance to surprise opponents throughout the season.

The most talented of the Blackhawks' young core is center Connor Bedard. He has a brilliant shot that he loves to unleash against opposing goalies. Bedard did just that in Chicago's second game of the season when he ripped home a goal in the first period in a road contest against the Boston Bruins.

Bedard's goal came at the 8:19 mark of the first period as the right-handed shooting Bedard picked up a pass on the left side of the from Andrei Burakovsky. He was open for a split second and unleashed a wicked shot that beat goaltender Joonas Korpisalo into the upper half of the net.

That goal tied the score at 1-1 and the teams went into the locker room with the score remaining tied after 20 minutes. The Bruins had taken the lead on a goal by Casey Middlestadt at the 3:53 mark of the first period.

Blackhawks seize momentum after Bedard goal

The Bruins were victorious in their season opener on the road against the Washington Capitals, and they appeared confident at the start of their home opener against the Blackhawks. However, the Bedard goal allowed the Blackhawks to play with more speed and efficiency. After they tied the game, they took the initiative throughout the remainder of the first period and they were able to take the lead early in the second period.

The Blackhawks displayed speed and quickness and were able to gain the advantage on the scoreboard when defenseman Louis Crevier whistled home a shot of his own from the right point after taking a pass from Bedard.

The Bruins were able to tie the score on a goal by Tanner Jeannot shortly before the midway point of the second period.