Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks could not sustain their momentum from back-to-back wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames, as they ended their four-game home stand with a frustrating 3-2 loss at the hands of the visiting Seattle Kraken at the United Center in Chicago.

After a scoreless tie in the first period, the Blackhawks took flight with two goals in the second frame, courtesy of Tyler Bertuzzi on even strength and Teuvo Teravainen on the power play.

It all went downhill from there for Chicago, as Seattle scored the final three goals of the contest. The most crucial one of them all was the eventual game-winner scored by Jaden Schwartz on the man advantage with under three minutes left in regulation. Schwartz's goal was also made possible in part because of an unsportsmanlike penalty slapped on Bedard.

The 20-year-old Bedard thought Seattle should have been called for a penalty as he tried to score on the breakaway.

Connor Bedard took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after arguing there was a missed call on his breakaway attempt pic.twitter.com/hwh4YH7FR3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2025

After not getting a favorable call, Bedard went after a ref to express his displeasure. That turned out to be a huge turning point in the contest, with Schwartz taking advantage of the 5-on-4 opportunity later on.

Bedard knows that his action hurt the Blackhawks, who dropped to 10-6-4 so far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

“In the end, we’re professionals, I’m a professional and I got to have a better response there when that doesn’t go my way,” Bedard said after the game, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

The penalty added to the ugly night for Bedard, who finished with a minus-2 and zero points just after pulling off a hat trick on Tuesday against the Flames.

Bedard and the Blackhawks will look to shake off the loss to Seattle when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres on the road this Friday.