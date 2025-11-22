The Chicago Blackhawks are enjoying a breakout campaign from Connor Bedard. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is playing like an MVP candidate at this time. And if he keeps this going, Chicago very well could make the Stanley Cup Playoffs sooner rather than later. On Friday, Bedard continued to cement himself as one of the best young players in the game.

Bedard recorded his 100th career assist on Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres. He has two assists on the night, once again showcasing his skill as a playmaker. However, it also earned him a historic distinction. The Blackhawks star is the youngest player in franchise history to reach 100 assists, according to ESPN Insights.

Unfortunately, the Blackhawks have not played a great game overall. Bedard has assisted on two of the team's three goals. However, goaltender Arvid Soderblom has allowed eight goals on 29 shots. The Sabres currently hold an 8-3 lead as the third period enters its final three minutes.

Article Continues Below

Bedard is a major source of hope for the Blackhawks this season. The former first-overall pick had some struggles in his sophomore campaign a year ago. He was still the team's best player, but he took a bit of a step back along with the rest of his team.

However, things are changing in a big way. Bedard's two assists on Friday night give him 31 points in 21 games. He is on pace to score a career high 121 points through 82 games. Though Chicago lost on Friday, it remains well within the playoff conversation as November draws to a close.

The Blackhawks have a chance to bounce back from this unfortunate loss on Sunday when they take on their Central Division rival, the Colorado Avalanche.