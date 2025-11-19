The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the big surprises of the 2025-26 NHL season — and Connor Bedard has been the catalyst. It took until Year 3, but the 20-year-old is in the midst of a full-fledged breakout.

Bedard recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, giving him 13 goals and 29 points in just 19 games. He's emerged into a true star in the National Hockey League, and he's helped the Hawks open the new season 10-5-4.

“I think all of our guys are hunting that puck,” Bedard told reporters after Tuesday's win, including The Athletic's Scott Powers. “I think that could have been a very nothing play that ended up. I just happened to be the guy out there. All 11, 12 of our forwards or whatever are going to make the same effort, which is why we’re having success right now.”

Bedard is on fire as of late, scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists in his last 10 games — the Hawks are 5-3-2 in that span and currently riding a six-game point streak.

And for the first time in the youngster's NHL career, the Hawks boast a few other significant offensive drivers to support him. Andre Burakovsky has been an excellent addition, managing 15 points in 17 games. Tyler Bertuzzi is at 15 of his own, while Teuvo Teravainen and Frank Nazar have chipped in 13 each.

Along with excellent goaltending from Spencer Knight — and a solid backup option in a now-healthy Arvid Soderblom — the Hawks are looking to be coming out of the rebuild in a big way in 2025-26.

Connor Bedard believes in this Blackhawks team

Article Continues Below

“It’s been fun. We’re obviously early, 19 games in, but it’s just been a lot of fun,” Bedard continued, per Powers. “We’re so determined to go out there and win. You know even today, we give up a goal, obviously get them back into the game end of the second, right at the start of the third they score, that’s something that can deflate a team, but we go back out there, we get another one, then we get another one.

“We’re just really determined. We have a lot fun together. We love each other and we want to play for each other. That shows a lot.”

Chicago is looking indistinguishable from its last few iterations, and it's shown on the ice. The Hawks are tied for third in the Central Division, and currently occupy the top wildcard berth in the Western Conference.

Bedard is leading the charge, but for the first time in years, he has a solid supporting cast. It's hard to predict whether this kind of play will keep up for the team for the rest of the season, but right now, things are good in the Windy City.

The Blackhawks will look to keep the point streak alive — and capture a sixth win in seven games — against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.