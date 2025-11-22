Hannah Hidalgo channeled her clutch gene with a game-winning shot in the No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's matchup against the No. 11 USC Trojans on Friday night.

Going into the contest, Notre Dame had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. They had a 3-1 record after four games, getting wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, Chicago State and Akron before falling to ranked Michigan. Hidalgo has been at the center of the team's success, standing out as one of the best players in the country since joining the Fighting Irish.

She continued to showcase her elite status with how she pulled off the big-time shot in the final seconds of the game. With less than 10 seconds left, she dribbled the ball as she went inside the arc and found her spot with a mid-range jumper. The shot was successful, giving Notre Dame the final lead of the game with two seconds remaining.

HANNAH HIDALGO GAME WINNER 🤯 NO. 24 NOTRE DAME TAKES DOWN NO. 11 USC AT HOME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZQ6AfGZxWd — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2025

How Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame played against USC

Article Continues Below

It was an excellent play for Hannah Hidalgo to pull off, leading No. 24 Notre Dame to an important ranked win over No. 11 USC.

USC had control throughout most of the game, leading 51-46 going into the fourth quarter. However, the Fighting Irish ignited their rally as they held the Trojans to just eight points in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

Offensive rebounding, steals and turnovers played key roles in this ranked showdown. The Fighting Irish prevailed in all three categories, securing nine offensive boards, making 16 steals and limiting their turnovers to 17. It wasn't same for the Trojans, who only grabbed four offensive rebounds, made 10 steals and committed 21 turnovers.

Three players scored in double-digits for Notre Dame, including Hidalgo. She finished with a stat line of 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists, and a block. She shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Vanessa de Jesus came next with 13 points and four assists, while KK Bransford put up 11 points and eight rebounds.

The No. 24 Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.