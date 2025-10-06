Following another miserable campaign in the Windy City in 2024-25, the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to return to relevance in the Western Conference this season. The Hawks haven't advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019-20, and they've finished at the bottom of the Central Division in each of the last three years.

But if Connor Bedard can take another step forward in his development in year three of his NHL career, it will go a long way towards helping the Original Six franchise return to respectability. And based on what linemate Ryan Donato has seen, so far, so good.

“He looks a lot faster already,” Donato said earlier this week, per The Athletic's Scott Powers. “It looks like he gained a step this summer. Obviously, he’s a kid that his work ethic is unquestioned. It’s every day he’s working hard and doing the right things. He’s a true pro and I think he put in a lot of work and on the right thing and I think it’ll be cool to see those results pay off.”

“Even the way he takes off up the ice now, he’s on a mission,” echoed team captain Nick Foligno. “He’s like, ‘This is who I am and I’m going to go show the world.' I'm pumped for him.”

Bedard was great on a bad Blackhawks team in his rookie year, amassing 61 points in 68 games while dealing with a broken jaw that cost him nearly two months of the season. Despite the ailment, he won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

But the North Vancouver native was unable to take a significant step forward in 2024-25, playing a full 82-game slate but only increasing his goal total by one and overall points by six.

Based on his showing throughout training camp, it looks like No. 98 is primed for a big showing this season as he looks to achieve point-per-game status for the first time in his career.

Connor Bedard made a serious impression in September

Bedard turned heads all around in the preseason, from teammates, to his head coach, to the media.

“From training camp to now, he’s got a little extra gear, looks like, this year for No. 98 as he worked on his skating in the offseason — noticeably quicker,” Blackhawks television play-by-play announcer Rick Ball told the viewing audience during a game in September, per Powers.

“Everybody says he’s definitely quicker, definitely more agile, definitely more explosive, definitely more endurance within the shift,” said Hawks bench boss Jeff Blashill. “All those things lead to him being in situations to either get the spots quicker to get open or transport the puck up the ice better or pressure and get the puck back… He’s been quick. He’s been agile. He has been on pucks. I certainly like the things that I see out of him.”

Although the Blackhawks are expected to miss the playoffs again in 2025-26 as the rebuild continues, they should at least be challenging to come out of the Central Division basement. And Bedard, who turned 20 in July, will be the catalyst in his team's quest to return to relevance.

That begins in earnest on Tuesday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the first game of the new NHL season.