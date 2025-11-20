The Chicago Blackhawks have gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 NHL season, currently sitting at 10-5-4 at this early juncture of the campaign. Former number one overall draft pick Connor Bedard has been excellent to open up the campaign, recently recording an impressive hat trick in the Blackhawks' win at home over the Calgary Flames.

Recently, Bedard was named an alternate captain for the Blackhawks, despite still being just 20 years of age, and recently, head coach Jeff Blashill explained why he felt that was the right decision.

“We had lost two guys (to injury) who wore letters with ‘Fliggy' (Nick Foligno) and ‘Dickey' (Jason Dickinson), so we needed someone, and ultimately, he earned it. He's earned that opportunity,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

“One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the year is making sure we earn things, that we're not entitled to success, we're not entitled to wear a letter, we're not entitled to any of that stuff. And in his case, he's absolutely earned it. He's earned it, and when I told different people around the team today [Bedard would be an alternate captain], everybody said the same thing, it makes total sense and he's totally earned it.”