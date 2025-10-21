The Colorado Avalanche are off to a great start to the 2025-26 NHL season. They are 5-0-1, which is the top record in the Central Division. If that wasn't enough to make fans happy, they made a big announcement on Tuesday that will have fans lining up at the team store. The Avalanche are bringing back the Quebec Nordiques jerseys as an alternate, setting up a nostalgic matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes in their Hartford Whalers uniforms this week.

Celebrating our roots. pic.twitter.com/4yrBn9Hext — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Avalanche have worn the Nordiques alternates in previous years, notably when Adidas introduced the Reverse Retros in 2021. After the Nordiques moved to Colorado, their beloved jerseys were put in the closet. And while this does not bring a team back to Quebec City, fans can still revel in the great jerseys.

Rooted in history. Reborn in competition. The Whalers and Nordiques square off once again. pic.twitter.com/q5obvrm6ey — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Hartford Whalers became the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997, and the same thing happened. They quickly won a Stanley Cup with the green and blue Hartford jerseys collecting dust somewhere in a central Connecticut warehouse. In recent years, they have dusted off the uniforms and worn them in front of the Raleigh crowd.

The Hurricanes are also off to a great start to the season, with a 5-1-0 record that ties them for the top mark in the Eastern Conference. The matchup will not only be incredibly nostalgic and aesthetically pleasing, but it could also be a Stanley Cup Final preview.

The Avalanche lost Mikko Rantanen to a trade to the Hurricanes before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. They picked up Martin Necas, who has been key to their success this year. The Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Dallas Stars shortly after he landed in Carolina.

Before this '90s throwback matchup, the Avalanche host the upstart Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes do not have a game before the Thursday showdown amid their West Coast trip.