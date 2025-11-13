The Chicago Bears (6-3) face the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) in Week 11, and while the Bears have been doing well, the return of cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon could give their pass defense a much-needed boost heading into the last eight games of the season.

On Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson offered an encouraging update on both players.

“We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here. But kind of to-be-determined on when those clocks will start ticking here,” he said.

Johnson, who missed the entire preseason and training camp due to a groin injury, suffered a new groin setback in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. He underwent surgery and has been rehabbing steadily, appearing off and on in the locker room over recent weeks.

“He’s excited about where he is right now, and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to be out on the practice field here in the near future,” coach Johnson said.

While Johnson is eligible to return, the Bears have not yet opened his 21-day practice window.

Gordon has faced a challenging season of his own, dealing first with a hamstring injury that kept him out for the first four games. Later, he suffered groin and calf injuries during practice before Week 8, leading to his placement on injured reserve. Gordon is eligible to return for the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers once the Bears open his 21-day practice window.

Johnson is confident that Gordon will recover quickly from his injury.

“We're still thinking that. Yeah, we're still thinking that,” he said. “I can't tell you exactly when, but hopefully in the near future here.”

In the meantime, Chicago has leaned on Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright to fill the outside cornerback spots, with inconsistent results. The team also signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has stepped in well at the slot position and could continue there even when Gordon returns. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will face decisions on how to reintegrate Johnson and Gordon while maintaining the current chemistry in the secondary.

The Bears’ pass defense has been off its game without their top corners, and a timely return could make it a whole new ballgame. A defense hit by injuries to core players like Josh Blackwell and Jaquan Brisker, with the return of Johnson and Gordon, could be a difference-maker in the playoff race.