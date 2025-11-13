On Tuesday, Alabama State channeled the high-scoring momentum of its football program, which nearly upset UAB earlier this season, as Head Coach Tony Madlock pushes for the same winning trajectory on the hardwood. The Hornets secured a dramatic early-season victory against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, winning 77-75 in a contest defined by back-and-forth runs and clutch shooting.

The Hornets quickly seized control of the flow, jumping out to an early 14-4 lead seven minutes into the first quarter. Although UAB began to chip away at the lead, Alabama State maintained a commanding advantage for most of the half. The Blazers eventually cut the margin to just one point, 36-35, after a jumper by Daniel Rivera with just over a minute left, which ultimately became the final score of the first half.

The second half immediately turned into a duel. Alabama State initially extended its lead, but UAB quickly responded, retaking the lead at 44-43 after a fast break layup by Chance Westry. The Blazers then went on a decisive run, pushing their advantage to the largest of the game at 55-47 with 12 minutes left in the contest.

To win, Alabama State would have to mount a serious comeback, and they did so with poise. Ashton Anderson and Micah Simpson proved to be the clutch performers the Hornets needed. Simpson, who finished the game with 18 points, scored all of his points from beyond the arc, hitting six three-pointers on 11 attempts. Anderson led the team with 20 points and seven assists, notably stepping up at the free-throw line where he made 11-of-16 attempts.

The Hornets regained the lead at 60-59 after a fast break layup by Tyler Bey, capping a steal. The teams traded blows for several minutes until Alabama State built a crucial 71-62 lead with 1:21 left. The final minute descended into pure chaos. Although UAB’s Westry knocked down a clutch three-pointer and a layup to keep the game within one point, 75-74, with five seconds left, the Blazers were forced to foul.

Anderson was fouled immediately and sealed the historic victory by draining two more free throws, pushing the score to 77-74. Westry could not muster more heroics on the final possession, and Anderson secured the ball for the win. UAB saw major contributions from Westry, who finished with a game-high 25 points, while Koryron Lindsay-Martin added 14 points, and Ahmad Robinson chipped in 12 points and four assists.

Alabama State now heads back home to the Dunn-Oliver Acadome to host Virginia University of Lynchburg, before facing a massive challenge when they travel to Colorado to face the Buffaloes on Monday, November 17th.